Deep Creek bill data differs from MDE

Apr. 3—OAKLAND — A bill designed to periodically lower Deep Creek Lake is based on different data than what the Maryland Department of the Environment uses to permit a power company's dam on the water.

Senate Bill 837 calls for Deep Creek Lake to be lowered for four years during winter periods so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources can study impacts of the reduced water level, Sen. Mike McKay, the proposal's sponsor, said at a February hearing.

Lake levels would be lowered according to Maryland Department of the Environment permit rules, and ultimately decrease unwanted vegetation to allow folks to swim in the lake's coves and park their boat without having to lift a motor as they approach the shoreline, he said at that time.

However, in the case of Brookfield Renewable US, which owns and runs the lake's dam to generate electricity that helps power the region, the bill uses measurements that MDE doesn't.

"Senate Bill 837 references the North American Vertical Datum of 1988," said MDE Deputy Director of Communications Jay Apperson. "The requirements in the water appropriation and use permit issued by MDE for Deep Creek Lake are based on the Historical Spillway Datum 2462."

The difference between the two vertical datums is about 1.82 feet, he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey operates a single sensor at Deep Creek Lake near Thayerville, but there are two different datums being displayed, said Charles W. Walker, associate director for data at USGS.

USGS policy requires the organization to display elevation in reference to NAVD88 datum, he said.

"However, at (the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation's) request, we are also displaying the data ... related to the spillway at Brookfield," Walker said. "Essentially, we are measuring a single lake level, however, the data is being displayed relative to (two) different datums."

Opposition

Brookfield opposes SB 837, which would "severely impact our operations," said Prusha Hasan, manager of state policy at the company, at the February hearing.

Prior to learning of the multiple data involved, nearby Friendsville officials were already against the bill, and said it threatened Brookfield's regular dam releases and summer whitewater rafting business they bring to the town.

Friendsville resident, former 20-year councilman and whitewater kayak expert Jess Whittemore is the town's Youghiogheny River liaison.

"It's a big deal," he said on Tuesday of the 1.82 feet difference in gauge readings and lake elevation. "That's a lot of water."

If Deep Creek were lowered to that extent, especially if combined with hot temperatures, evaporation or drought, the lake might not recharge for the whitewater sports season, which would be "catastrophic" for Friendsville's businesses and economy, Whittemore said.

"I certainly would hope that (SB 837) dies," he said. "It needs input from all the stakeholders."

'Unusual'John Bambacus is a former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, and member of the Garrett County Forestry Board.

"It's perplexing that two distinct methodologies would be used in the calculation of the water appropriation permit," he said of SB 837.

MDE is the regulatory authority on Brookfield's permit and the proposed legislation should reflect their standing on the matter, he said.

"This is highly unusual for this variance to show itself after the bill has gotten this far in the legislative process as the General Assembly comes to a close," Bambacus said.

"Either the analysts at MDE didn't catch it or the legislative staff was unaware of the potential implications," he said.

"The only other possibility is that it was intentional," Bambacus said. "This is what happens when the public is left out of the initial discussion and only asked for their input after the bill has already been drafted and presented to the committee."

AmendmentMcKay on Tuesday said MDE told him of the different measurements last week.

He amended SB 837 to state MDE would require Brookfield to lower Deep Creek Lake to a level not greater than 2465.5 feet for at least four weeks between Oct. 31 and Jan. 1 from 2024 to 2028.

The updated level is between eight and nine feet higher than the bill's earlier proposals.

SB 837 is cross-filed with House Bill 910 and sponsored by Del. Jim Hinebaugh.

McKay said he'll present the changes at an Environment and Transportation Committee hearing Wednesday.

"I fully expect them to adopt the amendment to SB 837," he said.

EmailsAt a February Environment and Transportation Committee hearing for the House version of the bill, Del. Marc Korman, who chairs the group, talked of correspondence he's received about the proposed legislation.

"Delegate Hinebaugh, I've gotten more emails from Garrett County about this bill than I get from my own constituents on all bills combined," Korman said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.