Dedication ceremony for overpass in Jamestown set for May 16

May 9—JAMESTOWN — A dedication ceremony for the Hidden Wounds Veterans Overpass is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Buffalo Mall in Jamestown.

The 2023 state Legislature approved House Bill 1354 that designates the overpass at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Interstate 94 in Jamestown as the Hidden Wounds Veterans Overpass.

The name of the bridge is intended to raise awareness of the mental health struggles that many veterans endure, according to an April 2023 news release from Gov. Doug Burgum's office.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich will serve as the emcee of the event. Speakers at the event include Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, sponsor of HB 1354; Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrman, adjutant general, North Dakota National Guard; Breton Weintraub, director, Fargo VA Health Care System; Nathan Griffin, suicide prevention worker; and Jennifer Illich, executive director, FirstLink.

The event is expected to be held in the parking lot of the Buffalo Mall. Cookies and refreshments will be available.