Dedicated educator preparing to retire after five decades of nurturing students

An open house was held at Tri-Rivers Career Center to celebrate and honor Bruce Gast for marking his 50th year in education.

Gast's career trajectory reflects his commitment to education and willingness to take on new challenges. Beginning as a seventh grade social studies teacher at Pleasant Junior High School in 1974, his dedication extended beyond the classroom as he also coached football, basketball and track.

Bruce Gast plans to retire as assistant superintendent of the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center after 50 years in education.

In 1980, Gast embarked on a new chapter as the principal of Pleasant Elementary School, where he served for 25 years. He transitioned to the role of superintendent at Ridgemont Local Schools in 2005, followed by a tenure at Elgin Local Schools until his retirement. Even after retiring, Gast remained dedicated to education, serving as an administrative mentor and interim superintendent for various school districts.

His contributions to education have not only been professional but also personal, as evident in his active engagement with students through school plays, pep band performances and even donning the persona of one of the "Blues Brothers."

Gast is preparing to officially retire from his role as assistant superintendent at North Central Ohio Educational Service Center (NCOESC)

“His dedication to education, coupled with his love for his family and passion for travel and music, sets an inspiring example for future generations of educators," noted NCOESC Superintendent Brenda Luhring.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Bruce Gast celebrated for 50 years in education