Decorator sells, for $13.5 million, the 2007 Palm Beach house she recently renovated

A 2007 house that recently underwent a major renovation overseen by its interior-decorator seller has sold for a recorded $13.5 million at 230 Atlantic Ave. in Palm Beach.

Designer Linda Saligman sold the four-bedroom, Mediterranean-style house on the near North End via a deed recorded March 25.

With 4,420 square feet of living space, inside and out, the house stands on a lot measuring a little less than a fifth of an acre, several streets north of Royal Poinciana Way.

On the buyer’s side was a Delaware-registered limited liability company named after the property’s address. Because of Delaware’s strict corporate privacy laws, no other information about the buyer was immediately available in public records.

The house is a block-and-a-half from the beach to the east and the Lake Trail and Intracoastal Waterway to the west.

Saligman bought the house in July 2019 for just under $4 million as trustee of a trust in her name, property records show. Seven months later, Palm Beach officials issued their first emergency order associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and the health crisis helped spark a housing boom that saw home prices escalate sharply for the next few years.

Saligman has other homes in St. Louis and Nantucket, Massachusetts, she told the Palm Beach Daily News for an article about the house published in December. She and her late businessman husband, Harvey Saligman — a former head of Interco, a furniture manufacturer — had several homes in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach before his death in 2013.

French doors with arched surrounds open to a patio with a balustrade on the front of the Mediterranean-style house at 230 Atlantic Ave. in Palm Beach. The house just sold for $13.5 million.

The two-story house on Atlantic Avenue has architectural elements typical of the Mediterranean style, including a barrel-tile roof, stone embellishments, projecting rafter “tails” at the eaves, and arched windows and doors.

When Saligman bought the house, she liked the floorplan but wanted to brighten up the interiors, she previously told the Palm Beach Daily News.

“I decided I wanted lighter, cleaner and a more modern look,” she said.

Among her changes, she installed a “floating” staircase with glass panels, which “really helped to lighten the ambience of the house,” she says.

Saligman listed the house in late September at $14.75 million through agents Lisa and John Cregan of Sotheby’s International Realty. The property landed under contract March 5, and the sale closed March 20, the multiple listing service shows.

The Cregans negotiated opposite the buyer’s representatives, Douglas Elliman Real Estate agents Adam McPherson and Farhad Farman, McPherson confirmed.

John Cregan declined to comment about the sale.

With a two-car garage, an elevator and a fireplace, the house has a library that can double as a bedroom suite. French doors in the living room open onto the pool area, which Saligman reworked with a marble surround. She also refinished the pool itself.

Seller Linda Saligman refinished the pool and its patio during her renovation of a Palm Beach house at 230 Atlantic Ave., which just changed hands for $13.5 million. It was listed for sale at $14.75 million.

The house has 11-foot ceilings and just-installed wide-plank bleached oak floors

Saligman designed the new kitchen with a T-shaped work island. “I love a big island, and for the shape of this kitchen, I had to do a ‘T.’ There's a lot of storage in it, and it has a beautiful quartz countertop,” she told the Palm Beach Daily News previously.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite encompasses the entire south side of the house with a sitting room and a dressing area with custom-fitted closets. The Cregans’ sales listing says the primary bathroom “is finished like a high-end spa.”

She also replaced the house’s electrical and air-conditioning systems.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Decorator renovates then sells 2007 Palm Beach house for $13.5 million