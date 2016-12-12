Get Out The Decorations, It's Holiday Party Time

Beat the holiday stress with these simple party ideas for your next Christmas gathering or NYE bash.

Holiday parties are traditionally some of the most stressful parties to plan out of the calendar year – perhaps it’s time to try a slightly different approach. Christmas parties don’t have to involve 10 batches of homemade cookies, a Martha Stewart-inspired table centerpiece or a fully stocked bar.

Alleviate some of the pressure this season and read up on these six hassle-free Christmas and New Year’s Eve party ideas for the holiday season.

Christmas Party Hacks:

Instead of running out to the liquor store to buy every rum, whiskey and bottle of wine available, pick up some 12-packs of beer and whip up a signature holiday punch that guests can serve themselves throughout the evening. That way, you can play host or hostess instead of bartender all evening. For food, stick to finger foods instead of attempting to plan a full dinner menu. Trader Joe's has an excellent assortment of tasty, organic finger foods and frozen appetizers. If you feel like cooking something, consult this menu for eight ready-to-eat appetizers that can be made in a mini muffin tin, courtesy of Real Simple. Decorating can be a no-brainer for the holidays. Head out to the Christmas tree lot and buy a couple wreaths and pine tree branches and boughs. Use the boughs to decorate the mantle and use the wreaths as a festive centerpiece with tall candles in the middle.

NYE Party Hacks:

When it comes to decorating, metallic streamers and balloons are all you truly need. Hang and drape streamers all over your house or apartment and twist and braid them to place around chairs or over couches. Head to your local party store and buy silver, gold and white balloons and blow up an assortment. Remember, you don’t have to cover the entire living room floor with balloons for them to have the desired effect. For more decoration hacks and how-tos, consult Pinterest. Similar to the holiday punch option, skip the appetizers and full meal plans for NYE and whip up a big pot of hot soup or chili (like this chili recipe from the Food Network). Ask guests to bring a couple sides for the chili or soup and set out some gold and silver plastic bowls and utensils. Make it’s a champagne-only party. Create a mini bar corner with glasses, champagne, sparkling water and prosecco. Add some fun with NYE party crackers or noise makers so guests can go wild when the clock strikes 12.

