Decorated, veteran Sunrise officer charged with extortion and making violent threats

A highly decorated, veteran Broward officer turned himself in following an investigation into accusations that he threatened and extorted at least one person, officials said.

Sunrise police announced Tuesday that Sgt. Daniel Rodriguez surrendered on a criminal warrant, though he’s since bonded out of the Broward County Main Jail. Rodriguez faces charges of tampering with evidence, extortion in addition to written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 22, when Rodriguez threatened to kill or injure two different people via text message and accused one of them of grand theft, according to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 6 Miami. The warrant said the accusation was brought forth to prevent the person from continuing their administrative investigation into Rodriguez, the news outlet reported.

Additional details on what moved Sunrise police to arrest one of its officers are sparse. The department said it conducted a criminal probe that found enough probable cause to charge Rodriguez.

When the investigation began, Rodriguez was put on administrative leave. The department also took his police-issued firearm, badge, ID and patrol car.

Since then, he has not interacted with the public as an officer. Police added Sunrise Chief Daniel Ransone intends to put Rodriguez on administrative leave without pay.

“The Sunrise Police Department upholds the highest standards of conduct among its members, and any breaches of public trust are treated with utmost gravity, the actions attributed to Rodriguez stand in stark contrast to the mission, vision, and core values upheld by the dedicated men and women of the Sunrise Police Department,” a statement read.

Police did not reveal when investigation started, what alleged criminal actions Rodriguez committed and specifics pertaining to his arrest.

Since 2007, Rodriguez has worked for Sunrise police, where he rose through the ranks and wore several hats, the department said. During his tenure, he’s been a road patrol officer, school resource officer, sex crimes detective, homicide detective and a SWAT Team leader.

However, Rodriguez came under scrutiny in 2010 when he was accused of brutally assaulting 18-year-old Ewan Rose, who’d been arrested twice by Rodriguez for charges that include burglary, sexual battery and battery on a police officer, according to Miami Herald archives. Rose was acquitted of both crimes.

It was revealed that Rodriguez and another officer battered Rose — engaging in official misconduct. He was ultimately put on administrative leave with pay, having his gun and badge confiscated.

It’s unclear when Rodriguez returned to the department.

Prior to joining Sunrise police, he was a confinement officer at the Florida Department of Corrections and Miami-Dade Corrections Department. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the Army and served in Iraq.

Rodriguez won 16 awards in his career, including receiving the “Officer of the Month Award” four times.

Miami Herald reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.