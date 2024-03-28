Decode your chicken: What does the label mean?
Registered Dietician Nutritionist, Tara Collingwood, talks to use about what the label really means on chicken products and what to look out for.
With the version 1.6.0 update for Tamagotchi Uni that rolled out on March 19, Bandai opened the Tama Portal and introduced DLC called Tamaverse Tickets, which unlock new areas. The first two are Very Berry Land and the LoveMelo Concert.
Lamborghini made subtle updates to its logo for the first time in over 20 years, and its bull will now be able to stand on its own.
Pelago Health, Y Combinator-backed telehealth company that uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help treat people with tobacco, alcohol and opioid addictions, said Thursday it had raised a $58 million Series C round. The recent funding, which brings its total raised to $151 million since being founded in 2017, comes two and a half years after Pelago, formerly known as Quit Genius, closed a Series B of $64 million amid the COVID pandemic. Yusuf Sherwani, co-founder and CEO of Pelago, told TechCrunch that the company plans to use the proceeds bring on more users, advance its clinical research efforts, and develop further products.
Startup studio super{set} has a fresh exit under its belt with the sale of marketing company Habu to LiveRamp for $200 million in January. Now, super{set} is adding another $90 million to its coffers as it doubles down on its strategy of building enterprise startups. Building "admittedly boring but bountiful products," as TechCrunch reported at the time, turned out to be a solid enough bet for super{set} to now double down.
Experts explain why women are more vulnerable to the effects of alcohol — but men need to "pay attention," too.
Have you noticed the massive gap between consumer and business apps on your phone? While consumer apps are both beautifully designed and easy to use, business apps are simply painful to use. A European startup is developing a suite of B2B apps that are designed for mobile first because phones have become the main computers for most people.
The New York Times reports that Israel’s military intelligence has been using an experimental facial recognition program in Gaza that’s misidentified civilians as having ties to Hamas.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The FBI searched Samuel Arthur Thompson's home after figuring out he hacked the Jaguars' jumbotron. What they found next was awful.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
Google is rolling out an update that makes it easier for users to find personalized shopping results, the company announced on Wednesday. The new feature lets users rate different products in order to get style recommendations when shopping for apparel, shoes and accessories. The update comes as Google continues to compete with companies like Amazon and Walmart, which have released AI-powered features to rival Google's shopping capabilities.
Robinhood's new credit card was revealed Tuesday, and though it's only available for Robinhood Gold members, the Gold Card does have a feature that's spurring headlines: the ability to invest cash-back bonuses into investments. Robinhood is hoping that bonus, plus a slew of other perks, including the ability to add family members as cardholders, even if they're young or without a Social Security number, will be enough to pull customers away from Apple's pull. You could argue that Robinhood's choice to offer a card is just an extension of its already expanding portfolio of financial products.
Officials ruled Green's actions only a common foul.