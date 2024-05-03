Decision expected on Dune Sagebrush Lizard's status

The Dunes Sagebrush Lizard has long been associated with the term, “Endangered.” Renowned for their resilience, withstanding the arid desert conditions year after year in southeast New Mexico and West Texas, this unique creature survives by making its burrows in shinnery oak sand dunes. However, it now faces the looming threat of being listed as endangered, with a decision expected by June 2024.

Habitat loss and fragmentation pose the primary threat to the Dune Sagebrush Lizard. Additionally, the lizard has fallen victim to the clearing of shinnery oak for grazing purposes through herbicide use. Unfortunately, the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard is extremely sensitive to changes in its environment and its population is nearly half of what it was in 1982.

The term “Endangered Species” is a phrase one never wants to hear in the environmental services world, let alone one operating in the nation’s hot spot for oil and gas production. But how do the oil and gas industry and a species like the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard co-exist? It’s all about finding a balance that works for everyone.

Emily Wirth

Since 2008, CEHMM has been striving to achieve and maintain that balance with the oil and gas industry and ranchers through voluntary cooperative conservation initiatives for the Lesser Prairie-Chicken and the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard. The agreements are designed to help keep industry and ranchers working while providing conservation benefits on the landscape for the species. Corporate and independent companies and ranchers have been enrolled since the inception of these voluntary Candidate Conservation Agreement and the Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances programs. Industry has paid into the program, allowing for the implementation of conservation, habitat restoration, and research projects on the landscape, to help reduce or eliminate threats to the species. These programs provide assurances that additional restrictions will not be placed on ranchers and industry by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in the event of an ESA listing. These programs would not be successful without our voluntary participants; oil and gas operators and ranchers.

If the impending listing decision occurs this summer, enrollment into the programs will close. Those not enrolled in the program may face consultation through the US Fish and Wildlife Service for surface disturbing activities near Dunes Sagebrush Lizard habitat, which may be a months-long process. Those enrolled do not need to go through that process and are afforded protection from take of the species. For more information or questions on enrollment into the Candidate Conservation Agreement programs, contact CEHMM at 575-885-3700.

CEHMM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Carlsbad, New Mexico. We are here to help keep industry on the ground working while simultaneously providing conservation efforts through cooperative conservation. For further information on how CEHMM can assist your activities on the landscape, visit our website at www.cehmm.org or call the CEHMM office at 575-885-3700.

