The decision of which Columbus schools could close expected Tuesday: what to know

The decision on which of as many as 20 Columbus City schools could close is expected Tuesday night.

That's after Superintendent Angela Chapman said last week that the task force responsible for recommending closures is expected to provide the Columbus City Schools board with its final recommendations for school closures at its Tuesday board meeting.

Last month, the Superintendent's Community Facilities Task Force presented options where up to 20 possible school buildings in the state's largest district face the possibility of closure under nine different recommended scenarios.

The Tuesday meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 3700 S. High St. at the district's Southland Center. Here's everything you need to know about the closure process so far:

What schools are considered for closure?

The task force identified 20 possible closures across nine scenarios. The scenarios are:

Scenario 1A

South High School and Marion Franklin High School consolidate to one regional high school at South serving grades 9-12;

Buckeye Middle School closes and is replaced by Marion Franklin Middle School serving grades 6-8;

Livingston, Fairwood, Siebert, Stewart, Moler, Lincoln Park and Southwood elementary schools transition to K-5 schools or consolidate. Fairwood, Siebert and Moler would close.

Scenario 1B

South High School and Marion Franklin High School consolidate to one regional high school at South serving grades 9-12. Marion Franklin would close;

Buckeye Middle School would remain open and take the 7th and 8th grade students from South High School;

Fairwood, Siebert and Moler elementary schools would consolidate with area schools and close.

Audience members listen to initial recommendations for the closing of schools during the public comment period Tueday at the Columbus City School Board meeting.

Scenario 2

Starling K-8 School moves grades 6-8 to traditional middle schools and becomes Starling K-5;

West Broad, Valleyview and Lindbergh elementary schools would consolidate with area schools and close.

Scenario 3A

Gifted Academy programs housed at the Everett Facility will be split between Oakland Park Elementary School and Dominion Middle School. Everett Facility would close;

Cranbrook and Hubbard elementary schools would consolidate with area schools and close.

Scenario 3B

Ridgeview Middle School consolidates with Dominion Middle School. Gifted Academy students from the Everett Facility would relocate to Ridgeview and Everett would close;

Cranbrook and Hubbard elementary schools would consolidate with area schools and close.

Scenario 4

Linden McKinley High School moves 7th and 8th grade students to area middle schools, serves grades 9-12 and draws a new boundary;

Duxberry, North Linden, Northtowne and Innis elementary schools would consolidate with area schools and close.

Scenario 5

Eastmoor Academy moves to East High School and redistricts, leaving a middle school at Eastmoor;

Johnson Park and Sherwood middle schools consolidate with Eastmoor campus and those buildings would close;

Broadleigh Elementary School would consolidate with area schools and close.

Scenario 6A

Columbus Alternative High School moves to East High School and the building at McGuffey Road closes;

Duxberry Arts K-5 moves to Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center and Duxberry building closes;

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys at Old Eastmoor Middle School co-locates with Columbus City Preparatory School for Girls and Old Eastmoor building closes;

Broadleigh Elementary School would consolidate with area schools and close.

Scenario 6B

Columbus Downtown High School merges with Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center;

Columbus Alternative High School moves to Downtown High School and the building at McGuffey Road closes;

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys at Old Eastmoor Middle School co-locates with Columbus City Preparatory School for Girls and Old Eastmoor building closes;

Broadleigh Elementary School would consolidate with area schools and close.

How were the schools chosen?

A member of the Columbus City Schools Superintendent's Community Facility Task force goes through a simulation exercise as the group prepares to recommend school building closures in the state's largest district.

While there are nine proposals, some are alternates of each other and the Board of Education may or may not approve any or all of them. Over a number of meetings earlier this year, the task force considered factors such as how full a building is, transportation data and whether a building has been aging without substantial renovation, The Dispatch previously reported.

District facing financial headwinds, could deficit spend by next year

Last month, Interim Treasurer Jennifer Vanover presented the district' five-year forecast, which showed that the district may be deficit spending (meaning it is spending more than it is making in revenue) by the 2025-2026 school year.

While the district currently has over $350 million in cash on hand, the five-year projection shows that the district will only have over $36 million in cash balance by the 2027-2028 school year and a negative $135 million 60-day cash balance by 2028.

A Columbus City Schools five-year financial projection shows the district will only have around $37 million in cash balance by 2028 under the current forecast.

Parents urged pause to closing process during meetings, rallies

Throughout the closure process, the district has faced concern from parents and community members about the closure process. Concerns focus on the schools facing closure that have strong English as a Second Language (ESL) programs, the speed of the closing process and uncertainty about where children will attend school if their current school closes.

In addition to speaking out during meetings, parents and advocacy groups also held several events, including a "tailgate" before a June board meeting, as well as a rally at a Downtown church to call for a pause to closure process.

June 4, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A sign reads, “don’t close my school—it is mine,” during a tailgate gathering held before Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting at the Columbus City Schools’ administrative building on South High Street.

In a statement earlier this month, Columbus City Schools said that reducing the district's footprint through building closures "will allow for a more effective concentration of resources, thereby enhancing its students' quality of education and experiences."

Under Ohio law, charter schools get first dibs on old schools for sale

Columbus City Schools currently maintains a dozen properties it doesn't use directly for academic purposes, with seven vacant buildings, four properties rented to tenants and one vacant lot.

Under state law, when a district declares a property "surplus," or property a government body does not need, it must first solicit bids from high-performing community or charter schools if it has been unused for over a year. Declaring a property surplus is different than maintaining a vacant property. If the district receives a bid, it must sell to the charter school at market rate. If more than one applies, it goes to an auction.

If no "high-performing" charter schools solicit bids, all other charter, STEM or college preparatory schools will be permitted to bid on surplus schools. Only then, if there are no takers, does the property go to the public for sale.

Columbus City Schools currently has no surplus properties, according to public records. The board does have the option to lease property, according to board policies.

Leaked memo scandal roiled district early in closure talks

In May, Board Member Brandon Simmons found himself at the center of a scandal after the district's teachers union released a leaked memo and called on him to resign.

The document was a draft of a proposed strategy for handling opposition to the district's closure plan and alls for driving a wedge between the district's two unions, bringing in loud machines if unions hold a news conference on school property, not ignore "racial dynamics" in the effort to divide the unions, and even to make last-minute changes on the location of public input meetings on the closures to keep opponents confused.

In May, the board voted to censure Simmons and in June voted to release an external legal investigation that concluded that Simmons acted alone in authoring the document and possibly attempted to destroy evidence related to it.

Simmons has previously said that other board members and stakeholders collaborated on the document, and said that the legal report was "based upon false information." However, he has not provided evidence to support his claims.

