Deceased woman's body found in Dover: Police are investigating

DOVER — The New Hampshire medical examiner and city police are investigating a suspicious death in Dover after the body of a deceased woman was located on private property on Littleworth Road Wednesday morning.

The Dover Police Department received a report around 8 a.m. Wednesday the woman's body had been spotted in the wooded area at 29½ Littleworth Road, near a building owned by Pace Industries die casting, according to Lt. Mark Nadeau.

The Dover Police Department in investigating a death after a woman's body was found at 29 1/2 Littleworth Road on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

“Our patrol did respond and ultimately did find the body of a deceased female,” Nadeau said.

The woman’s body was located near the site of previous homeless encampments.

“During our investigation of the area, we did find evidence of old encampments back there but there was nothing that immediately apparent of an active encampment on their land,” Nadeau said.

The deceased woman has not been identified, Nadeau added. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the state medical examiner’s office in Concord.

“I would say it’s premature to jump to any conclusions now,” Nadeau said, when asked about any potential suspected causes of death. “The input of the medical examiner will be substantial to our investigation.”

The investigation by Dover police into the woman’s death remains active and ongoing.

“We have no information right now to suggest there is any danger to the public,” Nadeau added.

The person who reported the body to Dover police has been identified and interviewed by the department and is not an employee of Pace Industries, per the lieutenant.

Pace Industries owns the 130,000-square-foot building at Littleworth Road, which is called Cambridge North. The company has 18 manufacturing facilities and over 4,000 employees across the United States and Mexico.

