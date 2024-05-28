Deceased rower's estate reaches $3.5 million settlement with ISU, state of Iowa

Iowa State University and the State of Iowa have agreed to pay the family of a deceased rower $3.5 million.

Two Iowa State Crew Club members died after their boat capsized on Little Wall Lake on March 28, 2021 in cold and windy conditions. Three club members survived, but Iowa State freshman Derek Nanni and sophomore Yaakov Ben-David drowned.

Ben-David's parents sued the State, ISU and former ISU Assistant Director for Sports Clubs Landon Wolfe more than a year later on Nov. 1, 2022, accusing the defendants of three counts of wrongful death and one count of loss of consortium.

Yakov Ben-David's estate agreed to an unspecified settlement on May 6, 2024.

The $3.5 million agreement was filed on Friday, May 24, which will not be final until it's presented to the State Appeals Board during its June meeting. The State Attorney General, according to court documents, has accepted the settlement and will recommend approval.

The settlement agreement states that neither Iowa State nor the State of Iowa admits to wrongdoing. The agreement’s sole purpose is to “(resolve) the lawsuit as to avoid the burden, expense, delay and uncertainties of proceeding through a formal legal process.”

A jury trial was originally scheduled to commence in early May but was canceled.

Former faculty adviser Jeffrey Iles and former Crew Club coach Dustin Gentry, who were added to the lawsuit nearly two years after the initial filing, were dismissed from it on April 26, 2024.

Nanni's parents, Audra Zabava and Daniel Nanni, filed a wrongful death claim against the State of Iowa, which the State settled for $2 million in 2022.

More: Wrongful death jury trial cancelled, unspecified settlement headed to Board of Appeals

Law enforcement resume the search for a missing Iowa State University Crew Club member on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. The ISU student has been missing since the rescue of three other students and the death of one on the lake Sunday.

Two students drown during club activity

Investigative reports concluded that the Iowa State Crew Club's March 28, 2021 practice was the first time Ben-David and Nanni were on the water and the team's first time out in roughly 18 months. The report also discovered that some crew members weren't dressed for the cold weather and that practice should have been canceled because of weather conditions.

Officials pegged winds at 20 to 25 mph when the crew capsized.

More: Iowa State community is 'heartbroken' after two crew club members die in rowing accident

A memorial at the Iowa State University Campanile in Central Campus Thursday, April 1, 2021, for two Iowa State University Crew club members Yaakov Den-David and Derek Nanni were killed in a boat accident during practice at Little Wall Lake Sunday in Jewel, Iowa.

ISU Crew Club shared safety concerns a year before accident

Investigators later determined that years of misjudgments, inadequate oversight and a disregard for safety procedures by team members and university administrators all contributed to the accident.

A crew club member emailed Iowa State's Office of Recreation Services in February 2020 to reveal that the club was not following many USRowing safety protocols. The same member asked for more equipment, including a launch boat and life jackets.

"As our club stands, it wouldn’t take much for someone to get seriously hurt,” the email said.

The club implemented a swim test and began fundraising for the dock, according to Iowa State University, no launch or coach boat was purchased.

More: Reports: Uncertainty around responsibility for safety measures plagued Iowa State's crew club years before deadly accident

More: 'It wouldn't take much for someone to get hurt': ISU Crew Club shared safety concerns a year before 2 deaths

Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons speaks to the press after concluding their search and recovering a body from Little Wall Lake on Monday, March 29, 2021, after a member of the Iowa State Crew Club had gone missing there on Sunday.

Court rules Gentry, Iles were Crew Club volunteers

The Yakov Ben-David estate added former faculty adviser Jeffrey Iles and former Crew Club coach Dustin Gentry as defendants in their lawsuit in January 2024. The two were accused of wrongful death, breach of contract and consortium.

In a court filing on Friday, April 26, the Story County court determined that both Gentry and Dr. Iles operated and “agree(d) to act as volunteers” with the ISU Crew Club, which made them “immune from personal liability" in the rowing accident.

More: Former advisor, ISU crew club coach dismissed of wrongful death charges in rowing accident

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: $3.5M settlement reached in Iowa State wrongful death rowing lawsuit