Deceased rower's estate reaches $3.5 million settlement with ISU, state of Iowa
Iowa State University and the State of Iowa have agreed to pay the family of a deceased rower $3.5 million.
Two Iowa State Crew Club members died after their boat capsized on Little Wall Lake on March 28, 2021 in cold and windy conditions. Three club members survived, but Iowa State freshman Derek Nanni and sophomore Yaakov Ben-David drowned.
Ben-David's parents sued the State, ISU and former ISU Assistant Director for Sports Clubs Landon Wolfe more than a year later on Nov. 1, 2022, accusing the defendants of three counts of wrongful death and one count of loss of consortium.
Yakov Ben-David's estate agreed to an unspecified settlement on May 6, 2024.
The $3.5 million agreement was filed on Friday, May 24, which will not be final until it's presented to the State Appeals Board during its June meeting. The State Attorney General, according to court documents, has accepted the settlement and will recommend approval.
The settlement agreement states that neither Iowa State nor the State of Iowa admits to wrongdoing. The agreement’s sole purpose is to “(resolve) the lawsuit as to avoid the burden, expense, delay and uncertainties of proceeding through a formal legal process.”
A jury trial was originally scheduled to commence in early May but was canceled.
Former faculty adviser Jeffrey Iles and former Crew Club coach Dustin Gentry, who were added to the lawsuit nearly two years after the initial filing, were dismissed from it on April 26, 2024.
Nanni's parents, Audra Zabava and Daniel Nanni, filed a wrongful death claim against the State of Iowa, which the State settled for $2 million in 2022.
Two students drown during club activity
Investigative reports concluded that the Iowa State Crew Club's March 28, 2021 practice was the first time Ben-David and Nanni were on the water and the team's first time out in roughly 18 months. The report also discovered that some crew members weren't dressed for the cold weather and that practice should have been canceled because of weather conditions.
Officials pegged winds at 20 to 25 mph when the crew capsized.
ISU Crew Club shared safety concerns a year before accident
Investigators later determined that years of misjudgments, inadequate oversight and a disregard for safety procedures by team members and university administrators all contributed to the accident.
A crew club member emailed Iowa State's Office of Recreation Services in February 2020 to reveal that the club was not following many USRowing safety protocols. The same member asked for more equipment, including a launch boat and life jackets.
"As our club stands, it wouldn’t take much for someone to get seriously hurt,” the email said.
The club implemented a swim test and began fundraising for the dock, according to Iowa State University, no launch or coach boat was purchased.
Court rules Gentry, Iles were Crew Club volunteers
The Yakov Ben-David estate added former faculty adviser Jeffrey Iles and former Crew Club coach Dustin Gentry as defendants in their lawsuit in January 2024. The two were accused of wrongful death, breach of contract and consortium.
In a court filing on Friday, April 26, the Story County court determined that both Gentry and Dr. Iles operated and “agree(d) to act as volunteers” with the ISU Crew Club, which made them “immune from personal liability" in the rowing accident.
