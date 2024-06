Deceased person found near Sarasota Commons, not a homicide, police say

A person was found dead near the Sarasota Commons Shopping Center on Wednesday.

The body was found near the Beneva Road area, and the manner of death was ruled to not be a homicide or suspicious, Sarasota Police officials confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Police investigating body found near Sarasota Commons, not a homicide