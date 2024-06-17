Deceased man found in Niagara Falls after he was on ‘personal watercraft’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park Police have announced the discovery of a deceased man in Niagara Falls.

Just before 11:40 p.m. Sunday night, New York State Park Police Marine units were called for a man on a “personal watercraft” who did not return from the water.

A deceased 60-year-old man was located on the shoreline of the Niagara River.

The investigation is ongoing.

