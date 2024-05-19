Deceased man found in Antioch identified: police

(KRON) – The man who was found dead in Antioch has been identified, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At 7:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Antioch police officers and Contra Costa Fire were notified of a man on the sidewalk possibly needing medical attention in the 2200 block of Country Hills Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Antioch resident Raheem Coe.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office, according to police.

The Antioch Police detectives are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or jcox@antiochca.gov.

