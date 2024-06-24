Decatur police: Man unexpectedly left hospital, stole vehicle and led officers on chase

Jun. 24—A Decatur man who, refusing treatment, left Decatur Morgan Hospital on Saturday with equipment still attached to his body, stole a vehicle and led police officers on a chase, was arrested and booked into jail, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Shane Lee Lepre, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, felony attempt to elude and several traffic violations and remained in Morgan County Jail on Monday in lieu of a $6,900 bond, jail records show.

Decatur police said they responded to the hospital after staff expressed concern to find that Lepre had already left. Around 10 minutes later, dispatch received a call about a reckless driver who matched Lepre's description, according to DPD.

"Officers located Lepre driving recklessly and attempted a vehicle stop," DPD said. "Lepre failed to yield and led multiple officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, he struck a Decatur police officer's patrol vehicle."

Police said Lepre eventually fled from the vehicle on foot before he was apprehended.

"Several hours later, the owner of the vehicle that was used during the pursuit discovered her vehicle had been stolen," DPD said.

