Decatur police: Man cut by girlfriend with knife

Jun. 12—A woman was booked into jail Wednesday after her boyfriend was cut with a knife during a domestic dispute, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Janea Tamayia Mathews, 25, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and remained in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Austin Street Southwest on Wednesday, according to DPD.

"Detectives were called to the scene and determined a domestic disturbance had occurred between the male and his girlfriend," according to DPD. "During the altercation, Mathews produced a knife, and the male received a laceration to his right hand."

Police said the man was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

