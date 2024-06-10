Decatur police: Man accused of hit-and-run on juvenile turns himself in

Jun. 10—A man accused of striking a juvenile with his vehicle Saturday evening and leaving the scene has turned himself in to police, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Dennis Lamar Mitchell was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and booked into Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $2,500 bond, according to DPD.

Police responded to the area of Glenn Street Southwest and O'Malley Avenue in reference to the incident at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the juvenile was transported to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that evening.

Leaving the scene of an accident with injury is a Class C felony.

