Decatur Police Chief says department reviewing officer conduct after community concerns

DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has announced the department is reviewing officer conduct after “some recent negative interactions” between officers and the public.

“I feel it is necessary today to address public concerns over some recent negative interactions between Officers of the Decatur Police Department and a few members within our community,” the chief said in a statement. “It is important to me that our citizens understand that I do not condone officer misconduct, and as such, we are currently reviewing those concerns, which are in various stages at this time.”

Pinion said that during the review certain officers will be reassigned to administrative duties to help with the process, something he said is consistent with the department’s general practice. He said once the review is completed the results will be provided to the city’s legal department for a determination on what personnel action, if any, is most appropriate.

The chief said that the determination would then be forwarded to Mayor Tab Bowling so that he can decide if a hearing with any affected employee is justified.

“Since this is a personnel process, it will proceed internally and any action taken will remain internal until the process is completed,” Pinion said.

News 19 has reached out to the Decatur Police Department to clarify what specific incident is under review but yet to receive a reply.

Pinion’s full statement is as follows:

