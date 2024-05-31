Decatur Police Chief releases plan aimed to bridge the gap between residents and police

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has laid out a plan for review that would ‘bridge the gap’ in a fractured relationship between some members of the community and the police department, but some community leaders say they were left out of the process.

Pinion said that over the past several months, he met with multiple members of the community to outline a plan that supports the city’s journey toward healing.

But community leaders say they have reservations because they were never included.

Morgan County NAACP president Rodney Gordon told News 19 that he has little idea of what members of the community pinion would have met with. Decatur city activists and community leaders say that they have been omitted from a plan announced by the police chief and they want answers as to why.

“How are you going to make a plan and you don’t even know what we want?” Gordon asked. “You haven’t even discussed anything with us or with the community. The black community is mostly affected by this plan, but it still affects the whole city so, How do you have a plan.”

Last week pastors and activist groups who have been protesting and calling for police reform after the shooting death of Stephen Perkins sent a letter criticizing the chief’s reform plan.

The letter to city leaders from community activists reads in part; “It has come to our attention that a local organization attached themselves to recent efforts and have potentially misrepresented themselves as qualified intermediaries on our behalf.”

The letter also mentions Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association (DMDA) president, Murphy Brown and argues that any meetings between Brown, DMDA and the police were held “without the awareness, participation, or approval of the community at large.

DMDA was established in 1993 to develop and maintain relationships aimed at community improvement. According to its website, it has 200 members.

“The people who have shown up from the very beginning, we do not know what his plan is,” said Aneesah Lige, cofounder of Standing In Power. “It’s showing what we’ve said from the beginning; that Pinion has not been transparent, and he hasn’t learned. What you did 30, 40 years ago I understand, but we’re talking about 2024.”

Here is the community leader’s full letter to city leadership:





The chief’s plan would address the concerns of the community through six points which include developing a comprehensive communication and information system for the city and conducting a thorough review of the department’s policies and procedures.

The plan would also aim to hold “structured sessions” so residents can advocate for “transformative” steps the department can take to improve harmony in the city. Pinion also said the department should implement a leadership development and cultural education system for the department along with an officer wellness system.

Pinion added in his statement;

“While this is a fluid plan, I wanted to provide insight into the direction we intend to move. Some of these items are already in motion, while others may take some time to put in place. It is my goal as chief to not only ensure everyone lives safely and without fear, but to assist in bridging the gap between our community and our department.”

You can read Pinion’s full plan here.

