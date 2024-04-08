Decatur man sentenced 50 years for sexually exploiting minors

Apr. 8—URBANA — A Decatur man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of three minors and facilitating their abuse be recorded.

U.S District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce handed down the sentence Friday to Kevin Dial, 52, after a jury convicted him in a three-day October trial of the sexual exploitation of minors, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Evidence presented during the sentencing hearing showed that Dial directed the sexual abuse of three minors, including a 2-year-old, and ordered that the abuse be recorded, a release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Central District of Illinois said.

The government also presented a statement written by one of the victims detailing the trauma he suffered as a result of Dial's actions.

Bruce described Dial's actions as "horrific," said this case was one of the worse that had come before him, and noted that the defendant had destroyed the lives of his victims.

"The acts by this defendant are beyond comprehension," United States Attorney Gregory K. Harris said. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable among us and seek justice for these innocent victims."

"From Decatur, Illinois, to the Philippines, the FBI's extensive reach delivered justice to children who were victims of one of the worst child sexual abuse cases we have seen in some time," FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said.

"The investigation, which resulted in a significant sentence, demonstrates the FBI's commitment to use the full strength of our authority to protect children."

Dial faced 15 to 30 years in prison on each count of the sexual exploitation of the children and up to 20 years for receiving and possessing child pornography. The penalties were ordered to be served consecutively.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, with assistance from the Philippine National Police, investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Rachel Ritzer and Nathan Bertrand represented the government in the prosecution.