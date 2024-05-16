Decatur man found guilty for murder in 2021 shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was found guilty in court Thursday for a 2021 shooting.

Court records show Dreylynn O’Neal was convicted by a jury in the murder of Demeshiona Fonville, as well as in attempted murder.

The shooting happened in Sept. 2021, where Decatur Police found two 17-year-olds shot in the head in a parked car. A girl died and a boy was hospitalized. Multiple people were arrested due to the shooting.

O’Neal will be sentenced on July 2.

