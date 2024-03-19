Decatur man convicted of killing friend over $35 sentenced to life in prison

A Decatur man has been convicted of murder after prosecutors said he killed a friend over $35.

On Monday, a DeKalb County judge found Rickey Carter, 65, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Carter is accused of killing Quinlan Parker, 48, on Jan. 28, 2022 on Maypop Lane in unincorporated Decatur. Parker suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Parker’s wife told police that Carter knocked on the couple’s door shortly after Parker got home from work. Carter was a longtime friend of Parker’s, so they let him in. The two men then started to argue about money that Parker had borrowed a few weeks earlier.

Parker’s stepdaughter started to record the fight on her cell phone. Carter then pulled out a small black gun and she heard a gunshot.

Carter tried to argue that he shot Parker in self-defense, but the video showed Parker backing away from Carter before he started shooting.

Carter was sentenced to serve life plus five years in prison.