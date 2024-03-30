Decatur man charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed high school student

Mar. 30—A Decatur man who was indicted by a Morgan County grand jury for manslaughter in connection with a 2022 single-vehicle wreck that killed a local high school student was booked into jail this week.

Jamarri Donshrell Fields, 21, was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 16 for "recklessly" causing the death of 17-year-old Desmond Cook Jr. by wrecking his vehicle while "under the influence of a controlled substance," the indictment reads.

At the time of the wreck on Nov. 12, 2022, Decatur police said a silver Honda Accord with four occupants ages 16-19 was traveling west on Eighth Street Southwest when it crashed at around 11:37 p.m. near 21st Avenue.

Police said the car left the roadway, traveled down a ditch and hit a culvert before rolling over and coming to a stop.

Cook's family told The Decatur Daily at the time that he was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a bleeding brain. He died at Huntsville Hospital the next day. Two other occupants were also treated at local hospitals, while a fourth occupant "fled the scene prior to officers arriving," according to police.

Cook was an 11th grader who was in the process of transferring from Austin High to Morgan County System of Services, according to his family, and had played junior varsity football.

"He could light up a room, he had very memorable athletic abilities and was very charming," Sharell Powers, Cook's aunt, said after his passing. "He was a very charming person."

Fields was arrested Tuesday and released from Morgan County Jail on Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bond, court records show. His arraignment is scheduled for May 21.

Manslaughter is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

