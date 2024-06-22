Decatur County REMC hosts 86th Annual Meeting

Jun. 22—GREENSBURG — Decatur County Rural Electric Membership Cooperative hosted members at their annual meeting on Friday, June 14, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. with food and engagement.

More than 1,000 meals were prepared by C&P Tavern followed by ice cream from HillBilly Corner. Members were treated this year by being served from the North Decatur Football Team and there was a great cleanup crew thanks to the 4-H Junior Leaders.

After eating, attendees visited booths from Lohrum Electrical, Koenig Equipment, Hoosier Energy, Indiana Electric Cooperatives, and WRBI.

They explored an array of electric vehicles courtesy of Russ Hubler Automotive, Southeastern Indiana REMC, and Hoosier Energy. Members were also treated to a live line demonstration and bucket truck rides. Additionally, there were special treats for our youngest attendees at the Little Crew Corner, with some joining the Little Crew Club.

The evening wrapped up with a business meeting, the annual election results, and more than $4,000 in prizes donated by the community and business partners.

"This annual event is a personal favorite of mine. Seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones, listening to their feedback, and expressing gratitude for their membership is truly incomparable," Brett Abplanalp, CEO, said.

2024 Elections Results

Director District 5

Elected: Brian Scheidler — 711 Votes

V Albert Armand — 418 Votes

Cory Ross — 244 Votes

Director District 6

Elected: Dale Wernke — 867 Votes

Jeff Evans — 495 Votes

Nominating Committee District 7

Elected: Bill Huffmeyer — 812 Votes

Patty Lange Fischer — 548 Votes

