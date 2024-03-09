Decatur builder repurposes shipping containers to create affordable homes

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An effort is underway to convert shipping containers that once stood on the Gulf Shore for years into homes.

It’s part of an effort to solve the lack of affordable homes crisis.

Eko Solutions, an innovative builder in Decatur, converted a 320-square-foot container into a home for families that is used during disaster relief efforts.

“It was deployed for 12 months and then it came back here to Decatur to get re-outfitted,” said Peter Rodriguez, President of Eko Solutions.

The container is now a one-bedroom apartment home with a complete bathroom, concrete countertops, new flooring and windows.

The idea for the conversions, Rodriguez says, is to create affordable housing options in north Alabama. Rodriguez saw a need for housing, especially in the fast-growing cities in Huntsville and Decatur.

“The need for unique and alternative housing is very, very evident and we are here to serve that solution,” Rodriguez said.

Converting shipping containers into homes has been rising in popularity across the country. Engineers like Eko Solutions saw a need to address the housing shortage and lend a hand at solving the homelessness crisis.

Rodriguez told News 19 that the idea is to build 5 to 10 of these per week to make these homes available to the public.

The shipping container conversion home is less than the average cost of a mobile home. Rodriguez says he hopes that the homes will one day be able to offer more solutions in north Alabama counties with their unhoused crisis.

“I want the local community to know that we are here and what we can offer and come by and pick out your house,” Rodriguez explained.

You can find information on container homes here.

