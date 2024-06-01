De'Carlon Seewood celebrates 'year of accomplishments' in state of the city address

Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood delivers the state of the city address Thursday from the council chambers of Columbia City Hall.

Community, public safety and city utilities all served as highlights in the state of the city from Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.

He gave the address Thursday, which also happened to be his birthday. The city is nearing the close of its 2024 fiscal year in September and will start the budget process in July when Seewood again will address the community with the annual budget message. That speech is about looking forward, while Thursday's was all about looking back. There were some "yet to come" items sprinkled in, though.

When looking at community achievements, Seewood noted the finalized expansion of the MU Health Care Pavilion at Clary-Shy Park; the ongoing development of former Ameren land into the downtown North Village Park, expansion of the box art program downtown to include licensed art on other city-owned infrastructure, such as bus shelters; work to preserve the historic Jazz Age McKinney Building and the opening of minority business incubator the Shops at Sharp End.

"The century-old building has functioned as a jazz venue, shopping outlet and African American community center, among many other things," Seewood said about the McKinney Building, continuing to highlight the Shops at Sharp End and work of Regional Economic Development Inc. "(The) global entrepreneurship coordinator position became a full-time position in October. This position works directly with refugees and immigrants who wish to start a business."

Seewood looked at multiple aspects of public safety, noting "Columbia is growing quickly, and we are experiencing some growing pains. We know crime has lasting negative impacts on our community."

So, the city has made a connection with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform with the aim of reducing crime and implementing evidence-based practices as a first step in establishing a city office of violence prevention.

That new office will work with officers, community service organizations and health professionals to address violence in Columbia, Seewood said. Some groundwork already is underway. The city will hire within the next few weeks a new fire chief after Clayton Farr Jr. retired in April. The fire department's Station 11 opened in September and Station 10 in eastern Columbia could be in operation by the end of the year, since the city is converting an already existing structure. The department also recently was certified as an EMT basic training entity and was reaccredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, one of only 324 fire departments worldwide to receive it.

The city in November tapped police department veteran Jill Schlude as chief. She already has made impacts, Seewood said. This includes creating a professional standards bureau, which includes internal affairs, training and recruiting, policy and research and communications divisions. A customized recruitment and retention plan came out of this change as well. The department also now has a two-person homeless outreach team, which aligns with, but is separate from the recently announced DIVERT program, which aims to ensure people in poverty or are homeless have fewer or eliminated interactions with criminal justice by getting them connected with social service agencies.

Updates at the Ashley Street Center have meant nonprofit Room at the Inn has a more permanent shelter space than moving around to different churches and that it can remain open year round, rather than just in winter.

When looking at city utilities and other infrastructure, the city rolled out roll carts, will soon start upgrades at McBaine Water Treatment Plant that will take roughly two years, and is taking its first steps toward advanced metering infrastructure for electric and water meters.

"(AMI) provides opportunities for time-based rate programs that will encourage customers to reduce peak demand and better manage their costs," Seewood said.

Issues with roll carts have smoothed out since their adoption and now feedback overall is positive from both city staff and residents, Seewood added. The city also returned to curbside pick-up for recycling and continues to explore recycling upgrades.

The city also has received grants to address street infrastructure and other planning, including on the Interstate 70 Business Loop.

Many of the public safety and infrastructure and streets projects were funded with a 1/4-cent capital improvement sales tax, which is up for its 10-year renewal vote in August. Seewood encouraged residents to visit como.gov/cist to learn more about Prop 1.

Returning back to addressing homelessness, one promise made and kept was the creation of the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, headed by Becky Thompson. This office is focused on affordable housing solutions for Columbia, Seewood said.

Other topics discussed by Seewood included the completed classification and compensation study that improved employee pay and would lead to adding six weeks of paid family medical leave as a benefit, among others. The city still is studying pay compression and aims to address it the next few months.

