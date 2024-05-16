The Decapitated Head of a Doctor Was Found Off a Md. Road. The Killer? His Son

Ravi Pansuriya was sentenced to life in prison without parole

eline funeral home;Carroll County State Attorneyâs Office Maganbhai Pansuriya, left, and Ravi Pansuriya

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murdering his father in October 2022.

Ravi Pansuriya, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder in November, according to reports from The Baltimore Sun, WBFF and WMAR reported, citing the Carroll County State’s Attorney. The dismembered body of Ravi’s father, Maganbhai Pansuriya, 59, a doctor, was found on the same day his wife reported him missing, the outlets reported.

Days later, the outlets reported, Maganbhai’s head and hands were found in a creek.

The day Maganbhai was reported missing, his wife found a sign of a struggle in the family’s home, with blood found around the residence, the Sun reported. Ravi reportedly returned home in the family’s truck, which contained traces of blood and human tissue.

Prosecutors said the doctor’s blood was found on Ravi’s pants, according to the reports.

Citing a medical examiner, the Sun reports that Maganbhai was stabbed 45 times and suffered blunt force injuries to the head.

"Murders this exceptionally horrific and brutal rarely occur in Carroll County, especially one committed by a son against his father,” Carroll County State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker said, according to a report from WMAR. “We hope that this sentence brings some solace to the family and friends of Dr. Pansuriya during what must be a very traumatic time for them.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The family lived in Westminster, Md., about an hour from Baltimore.

“[Maganbhai] received his medical degree from Baroda Medical College and served the community of Westminster for over 23 years,” his online obituary said. “He was known for his generosity, ability to connect with others, and humor. In his spare time, he loved to garden.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.