After decadeslong search, police discover child rapist was murdered

Elon Musk is threatening to ban iPhones from all his companies over the newly announced OpenAI integrations Apple announced at WWDC 2024 on Monday. In a series of posts on X, the Tesla, SpaceX and xAI exec wrote that "if Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level," Apple devices would be banned from his businesses and visitors would have to check their Apple devices at the door where they'll be "stored in a Faraday cage." While Apple and OpenAI both said that users are asked before "any questions are sent to ChatGPT," along with any documents or photos, Musk's responses indicate he believes OpenAI is deeply integrated into Apple's operating system itself and therefore able to hoover up any personal and private data.