After decades on the run, federal fugitive arrested in Fayetteville, U.S. Marshals say

Federal agents arrested a woman living in Fayetteville under an assumed name for at least eight years Wednesday after she failed to show up in court more than two decades ago for sentencing on a 1995 drug smuggling conviction.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of North Carolina, marshals in Las Cruces, New Mexico, got a tip about two weeks ago that Maribel Quintanilla, 60, was living in Fayetteville under the name Patricia Hernandez.

Following an investigation by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department and other federal agencies, Quintanilla was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday at her home on Paladin Drive, the Marshals Service said.

Court records show that Quintanilla had been wanted since 2000 when she failed to appear in federal court after being convicted by a jury in April 1995 of bringing 37 pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico into the U.S. at the border at Orogrande, New Mexico. The sentencing had been delayed five years by an appeal that resulted in a new trial, and then an appeal that overturned the new trial ruling.

The meth was discovered by Border Patrol agents on April 29, 1994, in a false compartment on a gas tank after a drug dog reacted during an exterior search of a Dodge Ram that Quintanilla was driving, records state. At the time, the meth had an estimated street value of between $29,600 and $37,000.

A warrant was issued for her arrest by the federal court on March 23, 2000. Quintanilla is believed to have lived in Fayetteville since 2016, the U.S. Marshal's Service said. According to court records, the charges she was convicted of carried a penalty of at least 10 years in prison.

The Marshals Service said Quintanilla readily admitted her identity when confronted Wednesday morning. She was arrested without incident.

