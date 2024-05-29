Decades after protesters and KKK clash, Decatur citizens fight for justice

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – This month marks the 45th anniversary of a march in Decatur where people protested the conviction of Tommy Lee Hines.

Hines was arrested and accused of raping three white women in May 1978. Just a few months later at his trial in Cullman, Hines was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Morgan County judge makes gag order permanent in murder case against former officer

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference staged a march on May 26, 1979, to protest Hines’ conviction.

John Birdsong, now a pastor in Decatur, was 13 years old when he watched all of this unfold in front of city hall. He watched a violent clash between his community members and members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“It was chaotic, and it was racial tension, and every day we had to live it,” said Birdsong. “Whether you were in the stores, whether you were playing out in your yard or whether you were in school…We faced total tension.”

May 26 marked the 45th anniversary of that day that Birdsong says should never have taken place.

Birdsong and others in the community close to Hines knew he was not mentally capable of committing such a crime. The court-ordered test on his mental capacity showed an IQ of just 35.

📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App

“We were hoping that he would be free,” explained Peggy Towns, historian and author. “We were hoping that justice would be done, but we were hoping that Decatur, the community, could see that there was no way possible that Tommy could have done this.”

The KKK did not agree that Hines was innocent.

“They had guns and they had Billy clubs, and they were serious, but it did not stop us,” said Birdsong. “We loved Tommy Lee and because of that it compelled us, not only me but the community to be involved.”

Although that was 45 years ago, Birdsong saw similarities in the fight for justice in the case of the police shooting and protests of the death of Stephen Perkins.

“45 years later, there’s still racism, protesters are being arrested, protesters are being put in jail, protesters are told that they cannot exercise their first amendment right in the city of Decatur,” Birdsong said. “I thank God that because of the anniversary this year and the things that have transpired prior to this moment, that it has compelled me to share my story and to bring it to light for awareness.”

Hines passed away in 2011.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.