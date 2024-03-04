Decades of history, caring: A closer look at the six Wichita schools on the closure list

As the Wichita school board considers the fate of six longtime schools — including the oldest operating in the district — the possible closures have become a highly emotional topic.

Everyone from current to former staff and students is talking about the potential for losing the schools: Clark, Park, Payne and Cleaveland elementary schools and Hadley and Jardine Magnet middle schools.

The board will vote on Monday, March 4, at a meeting that starts at 6 p.m. inside North High’s lecture hall.

District leadership has said USD 259 would save $16 million with the six closures, which would affect 2,213 students and 322 employees. They will be invited to move to other schools.

Here are profiles of each of the six schools:

