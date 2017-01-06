    A decade of US job gains and losses, at a glance

    The Associated Press
    Associated Press

    U.S. employers added nearly 4.9 million jobs over the past two years — a robust average of roughly 204,000 jobs a month.

    In the government's latest jobs report, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7 percent in December from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent. It was the final snapshot of the economy President Barack Obama will leave to President-elect Donald Trump.

    When Obama took office in January 2009, the country was in the midst of a deep recession and shed more than 5 million jobs during his first year as president. The job losses turned into gains in 2009. All told, employers added 11.2 million jobs over Obama's two four-year terms.

    Here are the job gains or losses during each of the past 10 years, along with the average monthly changes:

    Job growth Annual Monthly average
    2016 2,157,000 179,750
    2015 2,744,000 228,667
    2014 3,015,000 251,250
    2013 2,311,000 192,583
    2012 2,149,000 179,083
    2011 2,087,000 173,917
    2010 1,066,000 88,833
    2009 -5,070,000 -422,500
    2008 -3,569,000 -297,417
    2007 1,147,000 95,583