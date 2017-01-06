A decade of US job gains and losses, at a glance

U.S. employers added nearly 4.9 million jobs over the past two years — a robust average of roughly 204,000 jobs a month.
In the government's latest jobs report, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7 percent in December from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent. It was the final snapshot of the economy President Barack Obama will leave to President-elect Donald Trump.
When Obama took office in January 2009, the country was in the midst of a deep recession and shed more than 5 million jobs during his first year as president. The job losses turned into gains in 2009. All told, employers added 11.2 million jobs over Obama's two four-year terms.
Here are the job gains or losses during each of the past 10 years, along with the average monthly changes:
|Job growth
|Annual
|Monthly average
|2016
|2,157,000
|179,750
|2015
|2,744,000
|228,667
|2014
|3,015,000
|251,250
|2013
|2,311,000
|192,583
|2012
|2,149,000
|179,083
|2011
|2,087,000
|173,917
|2010
|1,066,000
|88,833
|2009
|-5,070,000
|-422,500
|2008
|-3,569,000
|-297,417
|2007
|1,147,000
|95,583
