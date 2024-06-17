'DEC Does What?' Podcast Episode 6 drops

ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released the latest episode of “DEC Does What?!”, the biweekly podcast that features conversations with DEC experts about the agency’s wide-ranging efforts to protect New Yorkers and the environment.

Episode Six— “Spread the Word, Not the Species”—looks at the critical work of DEC scientists to understand and combat invasive species and their impacts on the environment, economy and human health.

Invasive species — including beetles, round goby, kudzu, and hydrilla — are one of the greatest threats to New York’s biodiversity, causing habitat degradation, loss of native species, crop damage, and much more.

In this episode, hosts Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar and Chief of Staff Erica Ringewald are joined by Research Scientists Cathy McGlynn and Jessica Cancelliere from the Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health to discuss how DEC plays a critical role in research, monitoring, prevention and management of invasive species across the state, including using eDNA as a tool to track down the presence of an invasive in the environment. They also provide tips to listeners on how everyone can help prevent the spread of species in our communities.

Episode Six also includes an update on environmental news and recent DEC initiatives, including reminders for New Yorkers to help identify and report invasive species (Know It, Avoid It, Report It), the agency’s efforts to combat aquatic invasive species and protect New York waterways (Clean, Drain, Dry, and the Great Lakes Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz).

The episode closes with an update on the terrestrial invasive Joro spider and whether New Yorkers should be concerned about its potential arrival.

All episodes of “DEC Does What?!” are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

For more information on “DEC Does What?!,” visit http://dec.ny.gov/podcast