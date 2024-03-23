DEC: dead animals found at Elmira boat launch likely dumped by hunters

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Cameras may be coming to a few boat launches in Chemung County to combat illegal dumping after an officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) investigated the Chemung River Friends’ report of decapitated animals being found at Fitch’s Bridge.

The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed reported on March 16 that student volunteers found a decapitated deer carcass and that the organization received reports of a decapitated turkey and rattlesnake at the Fitch’s Bridge boat launch. The Chemung River Friends asked the public for help identifying the person who left the carcasses at the boat launch and contacted DEC law enforcement to investigate.

Chemung River Friends Executive Director Elizabeth Zilinski met with DEC Officer John A. Lifrieri at Fitch’s Bridge after his investigation, and the River Friends provided the public with an update on the situation with a March 21 Facebook post. Lifrieri confirmed that the animals found were part of a case of illegal dumping. He said that turkeys aren’t in season, so it’s possible that a hunter dumped the turkey carcass at the boat launch to avoid getting in trouble for having it. Lifrieri also said that it’s not uncommon for deer carcasses to be illegally dumped at DEC-managed sites.

According to the Chemung River Friends, Zilinski and Lifrieri talked about installing cameras at the Fitch’s Bridge, Grove Street, and Senator William T. Smith II (behind Henry Minier Field) boat launches. Lifrieri agreed that having cameras at these sites would help catch people dumping trash and carcasses and catch a man who has been reportedly soliciting hikers on the trail behind Minier Field for years. Lifrieri said that he will continue to advocate for cameras to be installed at these Chemung River boat launches.

Anyone who finds suspected illegal activity, including dumped animals, at DEC-controlled sites can call the DEC’s Environmental Conservation Officers at 1-844-332-3267 at any time of day. Officer Lifrieri can be reached at 585-226-6706, 607-644-3815, or john.lifrieri@dec.ny.gov.

