Debris from wind-damaged roof causes closure of a section of Jonathan Street

Jonathan Street is temporarily closed between Washington and Franklin streets because high winds have damaged the roof on a building at the corner of Franklin and Jonathan, and debris is being blown into the street.

A release from the city of Hagerstown notes that motorists approaching the closure will be forced to detour via other city streets, and will encounter cones, barricades and other traffic control devices.

The duration of the closure will depend upon wind conditions and the safety the streets and sidewalks in the area.Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through this block of Jonathan Street while the closure is in effect, but will be able to respond to service calls in that block.Contact the city's Engineering Department at 301-739-8577 ext. 125 for further information.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Debris causes closure of a section of Jonathan Street