Debra Aguilar promoted to deputy chief of Salem Police Department

Lt. Debra Aguilar is sworn in as deputy chief by Police Chief Trevor Womack on Friday. Aguilar is the second woman to hold the rank of deputy chief at the Salem Police Department.

After 24 years with the Salem Police Department, Debra Aguilar was promoted Friday to deputy chief.

As her family, friends and colleagues looked on, Aguilar's daughter pinned her badge on her swearing-in ceremony.

Aguilar is now the second woman to hold the rank of deputy chief in Salem. Debbie Baker previously served as deputy chief from 2006 to 2011 and was one of the people who initially encouraged Aguilar to apply to work at the department. The ceremony coincided with International Women's Day.

Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said in a male-dominated profession, Aguilar's promotion was notable and well-deserved.

"Debbie brings with her a wealth of experience expertise and unique strengths," Womack said. "She's more than qualified for this new role, and her leadership will be instrumental in driving the organization toward greater success."

Madison Aguilar pins a badge on her mom, Deputy Chief Debra Aguilar, as she is sworn in Friday.

Her promotion comes after the retirement of Deputy Chief Jake Burke, who led the investigations division that Aguilar will now head up. There are three deputy chiefs at the department. Brandon Ditto and Treven Upkes were promoted to the rank of deputy chief last year.

Inspired by her father's career in Oregon State Police's Fish and Wildlife Division, Aguilar served as an OSP cadet in 1997 with initial plans to also work in fish and wildlife. Inspired by mentors and women in Salem Police leadership, she applied and began working there as a police officer in 2000.

She began climbing the ranks in 2011, first getting promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant. During her 24 years with the department, she worked as a school resource officer, public information officer, in crisis negotiation, legislative liaison, chief of staff and shift commander.

Womack spoke of Aguilar's time working with Salem for Refugees, on homelessness issues and with the city's Human Rights Commission.

Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack speaks about Lt. Debra Aguilar’s career before she is sworn in as deputy chief on Friday.

Aguilar said she did not get into policing intending to end up in a leadership role, but when different promotions and opportunities arose, she took a chance.

"I felt like I could do that," she said. "I could make a positive impact."

During her promotional ceremony Friday, she thanked her family for their support throughout her career. A mother of two, Aguilar recounted getting calls as a crisis negotiator to respond to scenes in the middle of the night when her daughters were babies. She and her husband, who was on the SWAT team, would often both need to leave. Her mother-in-law and parents would be ready to rush over to watch the kids during emergencies and when she needed to travel for training.

Aguilar said she was excited to bring her perspective to the leadership team.

Womack said Salem is facing two major challenges — the budget deficit and the rise in community violence — and will need creative and strong leaders to weather those trials.

"Debbie is up to that challenge," Womack said.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police Department promotes Debra Aguilar to deputy chief