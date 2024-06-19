Debby, Bud or Fabio? Will you share a name with a hurricane? Here’s the complete list

No one wants to share their name with a meteorological monster. But it happens.

The first named stormed of the young hurricane season is about to hit Texas. Weather watchers have been tracking Tropical Storm Alberto the past few days while it was a mere disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

But why do storms get names?

Every six years or so, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releases a list of names that they will use to name hurricanes. This helps clarify any confusion when multiple storms form at the same time. And monikers for the deadliest events, such as Katrina and Sandy, are retired. Otherwise, the list is recycled.

NOAA predicts an 85% chance of an above normal hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean this year.

“NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher),” according to its website.

They also predict four to seven hurricanes that will be category 3 or worse.

The last hurricane that hit Texas was Nicholas in 2021. Its storm surge was only a category 1, meaning minimal damage happened. The most recent hurricane to hit the United States was Lee in September 2023 — another category 1 .

A hurricane is when a storm’s wind speeds reach up to 74 mph or higher, according to the National Weather Service. Categories are based on the maximum wind strength and the higher the category, the worse the damage. Hurricane season typically occurs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

It is likely that 2024 will bring another hurricane to the U.S., possibly even Texas. If that is the case, check to see if you will share your name with a storm.

Atlantic names

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Eastern North Pacific names

Aletta

Bud

Carlotta

Daniel

Emilia

Fabio

Gilma

Hector

Ileana

John

Kristy

Lane

Miriam

Norman

Olivia

Paul

Rosa

Sergio

Tara

Vicente

Willa

Xavier

Yolanda

Zeke