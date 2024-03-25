After year of debate, pivotal Floyds Fork development rules advance. Are they enough?

Louisville’s Planning Commission approved more protective development regulations for the area around Floyds Fork following a lengthy drafting process, countless hours of meetings and contentious back and forth between builders and environmental advocates.

Despite some concessions, neither side was content with the approved version of the rules, which promise to define a future for the fork — widely considered the preeminent natural resource of eastern Jefferson County and Louisville’s best-preserved waterway.

The draft rules now head to Metro Council, where they could undergo further changes. In a 2022 resolution, Metro Council ordered Planning and Design Services staff to review development rules and develop recommendations for the area around Floyds Fork, a tributary of the Salt River.

The rules, which were approved Thursday, are the fourth draft following about a year of debate between developers, environmentalists and local residents over what constitutes responsible development practices in a sensitive natural area.

Development interests say making regulations too stringent in the area would further hamstring efforts to fulfill Louisville’s dire housing needs.

But some local residents have decried a rush of building they say has choked the waterway, causing extreme erosion, worsening flooding and a burden for wildlife. They’ve called on officials to set more protective measures for the Floyds Fork corridor.

New protections for Floyds Fork

Development near Floyds Fork, in what planners have called the Development Review Overlay, has long been subject to special guidelines. But the language for the DRO supplied recommendations for builders, not binding requirements.

Now, through the proposed rules, known as a Zoning Overlay District, developers would be required through Louisville’s land code to build with certain restrictions, designed for more protection of Floyds Fork.

The rules levy key requirements of a 200-foot buffer from Floyds Fork and smaller buffers for perennial and intermittent streams, keeping development further away from waterways.

There is also a prohibition on building in the floodplain or modifying streams, including channelization. And “jurisdictional” wetlands, as identified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, must be “preserved in their natural state” under the rules.

Developing the rules, and balancing the interests of builders and environmentalists, was an arduous two-year process for Planning and Design Services, an overburdened and understaffed city agency.

Brian Davis, assistant director and case manager for the Zoning Overlay District drafting, sat before the Planning Commission Thursday night with a stack of binders and folders nearly a foot tall ahead of the hearing.

But both developers and environmental advocates told the commission the draft still did not fulfill several needs on either side.

How stakeholders say the rules fall short

In their plea to the Planning Commission, builders invoked a recent analysis of Louisville’s housing stock, showing a widening gap and growing affordability issues.

“This alarming trend is compounded by the scarcity of land, exacerbated further by the imposition of new regulations, limiting the supply of places to live, and increasing the price of the ones that are able to be built,” a lawyer wrote to the Planning Commission on behalf of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.

But many residents already living near Floyds Fork, long a rural and agrarian part of the county, said sprawl in the area threatens to kill Louisville’s “last living stream,” and have called for more responsible patterns of development.

The current draft “would not meet the goals of preserving and enhancing Floyds Fork and its natural environment,” according to a letter to the commission from the Floyds Fork Coalition. These goals were “clearly and repeatedly expressed” by Metro Council, according to the letter, through the council’s resolution and adoption of the South Floyds Fork Vision Plan.

The coalition’s letter was co-signed by local environmental advocacy groups, TreesLouisville, the local Sierra Club chapter, the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, and others.

A top issue raised by the coalition was generous allowances for impervious surfaces — buildings, parking lots and other solid surfaces that don’t allow for stormwater infiltration. A high percentage of impervious surfaces in a watershed increases runoff and can contribute to flooding, erosion and damage to ecosystems and biodiversity.

“Widely accepted research indicates that stream channels begin to erode when effective impervious cover approaches 10% of a watershed,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “When effective imperviousness exceeds 25%, channel erosion and habitat degradation become significant.”

The draft approved by the commission allows impervious surfaces to cover up to 50% of a project site.

Environmentalists also criticized a lack of tree canopy preservation measures, with the proposed rules largely leaning on existing standards in Chapter 10 of Louisville’s Land Development Code.

Chapter 10 allows for considerable clearing of trees on new development, and replacement saplings do not make up for the lost environmental benefits of mature trees. Last year, staff with the city’s urban forestry division told The Courier Journal current protections and enforcement are lacking, leaving the city’s critical tree canopy vulnerable.

A framework for allowing modifications or waivers to the proposed rules on a case-by-case basis was also contentious throughout the drafting process. In the final version, waivers related to the buffer, slopes, floodplain or waterway modification regulations would require an independent environmental assessment.

Builders, seeking more flexibility for development, said the requirements to prove granting a waiver “will not adversely impact the health of the waterways” were too vague.

Juva Barber, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association, instead asked for the rules to require builders to show they were “mitigating the impact.”

A large oak tree towers in the new Woodland Garden area in the Parkland of Floyd's Fork Broad Run Park area. May 7, 2019

And some groups were exempted from the new rules altogether — notably, 21st Century Parks, the organization behind the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

That exemption would extend to 21st Century Parks Endowment, despite the group’s ownership of land set for development. Some advocates have raised alarms about plans for the Oakland Hills subdivision, owned by the endowment, which could flatten critical habitat for the threatened Kentucky glade cress.

The Floyds Fork Coalition asked for the removal of the endowment’s exemption in the Zoning Overlay District, while David Morgan, representing 21st Century Parks, appeared before the commission asking for the exemption to be upheld.

What comes next for Floyds Fork development rules

With the Planning Commission’s approval, the draft rules now head to Metro Council, where council members can make further changes.

Councilman Anthony Piagentini, a Republican whose district covers parts of Floyds Fork north of Shelbyville Road, where significant development has come in recent years, said the draft isn’t perfect — “But it is a big step in a better direction.”

And after two years of drafting, revisions and significant public input, Piagentini said he would prefer to avoid making any sweeping changes to the rules approved by the commission.

“Council is not where re-writes should happen after that kind of a process,” he said. “But if there are specific points that we want which the commission didn’t take up, that would be on the table.”

Connor Giffin is an environmental reporter for The Courier Journal and a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. The program funds up to half of corps members’ salaries, but requires a portion also be raised through local community fundraising. To support local environmental reporting in Kentucky, tax-deductible donations can be made at courier-journal.com/RFA.

Learn more about RFA at reportforamerica.org. Reach Connor directly at cgiffin@gannett.com or on X @byconnorgiffin.

