Debate over free speech ignited by man's speeding sign in Horizon City

A Horizon City man is taking drastic measures to get speeding drivers to slow down in his neighborhood — and it’s igniting debate over freedom of speech.

After witnessing vehicles zoom through the relatively new Emerald Park subdivision, Julio Ayala nailed a black and white sign in front of his home with a stern message, hoping to catch the attention of drivers.

It reads: “Slow the f*** down.”

The reason for the expletive, Ayala said, is he’s done playing nice. He wants to get speed bumps installed, and after several twists and turns with county of El Paso government officials and law enforcement, Ayala said he decided to put up the sign, which is now going viral on social media.

“The county won’t do anything,” Ayala said. “They are just playing hot potato, telling us to go from one person to another. Nothing gets done.”

Julio Ayala put the sign outside his home in Horizon City to get speeding drivers to slow down in his neighborhood.

Most of the homes in the area were built in 2020, according to tax records. Ayala moved to the neighborhood with his two children, ages 5 and 9, the same year. His street is located off a busy road and on a downward slope, contributing to the speeding, he said.

“Our kids are outside playing, and cars are passing by fast,” Ayala said. “We put up some little green signs that say, ‘slow down kids at play.’ That did nothing.”

While some may find the language offensive, he said he is exercising his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

Within days of putting up the sign, an anonymous tip led to El Paso County sheriff's deputies visiting his home on March 13, Ayala said. Photos captured by his doorbell camera appear to show three deputies asking him to remove the sign, he said.

“I told them two things,” he said. “Is it on my property? Is it freedom of speech? Then I told them ‘Thank you, boys, have a good day.’”

El Paso County sheriff's deputies visited Julio Ayala's home in Horizon City on March 13, 204, and asked him to remove a sign with an expletive outside his home. Ayala put the sign out to get speeding drivers to slow down in his neighborhood.

The interaction with law enforcement was polite, and deputies ended up leaving, Ayala said, but he’s not going to budge.

“Give me speed bumps and the sign goes down,” Ayala said.

El Paso Times contacted the county of El Paso and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for comment but has not received a response.

Freedom of speech

Some praise Ayala on social media, while others find the sign disrespectful and offensive, especially to neighbors.

Regardless of the mixed reaction, the sign does fall under freedom of speech, according to University of New Mexico School of Law professor Joshua Kastenberg.

“It’s a matter of significant public interest,” Kastenburg said. “He’s doing exactly what the First Amendment enables him to do.”

The First Amendment states: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Kastenburg said the grievance in this case is safety.

“He’s wanting people to slow down,” Kastenberg said. “He’s bringing attention to the problem. He’s doing exactly what the First Amendment allows him to do. In a way, the reaction of the police and reaction of his neighbors is proof that this is First Amendment protected.“

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Horizon City man uses bold sign to slow speeding drivers