Debate over convenience stores and truck stops continues as officials mull zoning changes

Lengthy public hearings on county zoning amendments that would define convenience stores and truck stops were concluded Tuesday, but the Washington County Commissioners asked for a little more tweaking to the proposals before they vote on them.

The hearings represented the latest chapter in what has been a protracted saga over the consequences of the growth of the logistics industry locally, which in some cases has pitted longtime residents against established businesses and resulted in controversial zoning amendments, court battles and frustration on both sides. And it isn't over yet.

The crux of the issue for residents who oppose more truck stops is the growth of truck traffic on the interstate highways that intersect in the county — particularly on Interstate 81 — and their concerns about safety, congestion, noise and pollution these developments could bring.

Proponents argue the uses of convenience stores have changed, and truckers on long hauls need places to stop, refuel and refresh a little. And currently, the zoning ordinance isn't clear enough about the difference between a truck stop and a convenience store.

An artist's rendition of a Sheetz convenience store.

An earlier attempt to update the definition of a convenience store was sent back to the Washington County Planning Commission after another long hearing last September. Tuesday's hearings concerned the commission's revised proposals.

The first of the two revisions "seeks to clarify the definition of a convenience store, address the parking tractor trailers of these locations, and explicitly defined where these uses are permitted within our urban areas," said Planning Director Jill Baker.

The amendments are "to explicitly permit these uses in the Business-Local and Business-General districts," she said. The zoning ordinance allows these uses in Highway Interchange zones as well, she noted.

"Second, the amendment addresses the allowance of tractor trailer parking at convenience store locations," she said. "There are currently no limitations or language within the ordinance that are associated with this issue.

The planning commission had proposed a limit of three and a half spaces per 500 square feet of gross leasable area of a convenience store in its last attempt, she said, but after public comment in the last hearing, added language to limit truck parking to 10 spaces in local and general business districts.

The proposal also would have prohibited overnight parking and require screening adjacent to residential and health care facilities. And it removed size limitations and added language to make a distinction between truck stops — the subject of the second proposed amendment — and convenience stores.

"These amendments are needed to confirm the difference between a truck stop and a convenience store, which has been a problem in the zoning ordinance for years," said attorney Jason Divelbiss, who represents the Fulton family that owns AC&T stores.

"These amendments also actually limit the amount of trucks that can be parked at convenience stores, a limit which does not currently exist," he said.

But to those who oppose a planned convenience store near an I-81 interchange in Williamsport, the distinction seemed moot. Several returned to the county's administrative building Tuesday to reiterate the concerns they expressed in September — and on other occasions as well.

"This text amendment is playing a game of smoke and mirrors," said Michael Tedrick of Big Pool, whose property is near a store where truckers frequently park. "Sanding off the sharp edges is not fixing problems we already have. My question to this board is, would you want this in or around your properties?

"Nobody sees our concern," he said. "You only see the money, the power and the greed. I'm tired of throwing my money at this. I'm tired of throwing my time at this."

"I'm here today to ask the commissioners absolutely to reject the proposal that's before you today," said Robert Harsh of Williamsport. "That area that we're talking about is a deathtrap for any and all types of activity going on in there … I don't think we need any more deaths in that area.

"And I don't think we need to go any further with the traffic jams that we have already seen in that area."

Should the definition of 'convenience store' in Washington County include truck parking?

A planned project keeps residents worried

That area is I-81's Exit 1 in Wahington County. The Bowman Group has sought for years to build a convenience store with parking for tractor trailers along Spielman Road near the interchange. As previously reported by The Herald Mail, Bowman planned a Sheetz store on its Spielman Road property with parking for up to 30 trucks.

The Washington County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception to allow it, but local residents, represented by attorney Michele Rosenfeld, appealed that decision last year.

Rosenfeld also argued against the zoning amendments offered Tuesday, saying they could present more hazards.

"Convenience stores are designed to draw a lot of vehicular traffic, primarily passenger vehicles," she said. "The effect of this legislation will be to backdoor truck stops throughout the county, not just within the Highway Interchange zone,. "With no limit on the size of a convenience store, these backdoor truck stops could become enormous."

Residents fighting Williamsport-area truck stop approval cite unfairness in decision

Truck stops in your neighborhood?

The second zoning amendment heard Thursday would define truck stops separately from convenience stores.

"Currently the ordinance does have a definition of truck stops that list the types of amenities associated with it," Baker said. "The ordinance currently permits truck stops as a special exception in the highway interchange district. This amendment seeks to clarify the definition of a truck stop and reevaluate where these uses should be."

Basically, truck stops are defined in the amendment as facilities that could feature amenities such as separate, high-flow fuel islands; showers or rest areas; truck scales; etc.

Bowman Development President Robin Ferree told the commissioners the project proposed for Spielman Road is not that extensive.

"A truck stop today takes 20 to 25, probably 30 acres," he said. "In reality in Washington County along the interstates, where are you going to find 25 to 30 acres?"

The commissioners debated the merits of both amendments and suggested some changes, but Commissioner Wayne Keefer was skeptical.

"I just envisioned that as we're coming into neighborhoods with truck stops," he said, "and that worries me.'

In the end, the commissioners asked Baker to revise the amendments with some compromises, including:

Convenience store sizes would be limited to 7,000 square feet

Parking at convenience stores would be limited to three hours

Parking spaces for tractor trailers at convenience stores would be limited to 10 except in Rural Business zones, where only five would be permitted.

"I think the commissioners realize that the zoning definitions for convenience stores and truck stops need revisions," Ferree later told The Herald-Mail. "I think they recognize that there is a need and a business model for convenience stores to provide. truck parking and fueling at interstate exits within the (Highway Interchange) zone."

Ferree said The Bowman Group had met with residents in the Spielman Road area about the company's project in the past. "The accommodation we made was not pursuing a full-fledge truck stop," he said, but going forward with a convenience store with limited fueling and parking, he said.

"We feel it is one of the best and practical uses, considering its location, and feel that there are a majority of area residents, that would benefit from a convenience store at that location."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: County officials mull definitions of truck stop and convenience store