Debate over banning cellphones in class
Jaime Chambers on the new policy proposed by Carlsbad Unified School District officials. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/carlsbad-school-district-looking-to-curb-student-cell-phone-use/
Jaime Chambers on the new policy proposed by Carlsbad Unified School District officials. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/carlsbad-school-district-looking-to-curb-student-cell-phone-use/
New York Fed president John Williams on Thursday became the latest central bank official to dial back the timing of any easing in monetary policy.
Acer's latest Chromebook Plus 514 sounds like it hits the sweet spot of price and performance.
Last month, a hacker wreaked havoc during an esports tournament of the popular shooter game Apex Legends, hacking two well-known streamers mid-game to make it look like they were using cheats. Two days later, Apex Legends developer Respawn said on its official X account that it had "deployed the first of a layered series of updates to protect the Apex Legends player community." Then a week later, the company wrote that it had “added another update that is intended to further protect our players and ensure the competitive integrity of Apex Legends."
Starting this year, thousands of buildings in New York City will have to start reducing their carbon emissions. Electricity alone makes up 60% of the total energy use in commercial buildings, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. There are plenty of tools out there that can convert an electric bill into estimated carbon emissions, but many are based on rough estimates.
Experts discuss using "food to cope with various feelings" — and what signs to watch out for.
Google has fired 28 employees involved in protests against the company's "Project Nimbus" cloud contract with the Israeli government.
This might be the most Jason Kelce story ever.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
The Sapphire Preferred's benefits make it easy for many cardholders to offset the cost of the affordable annual fee.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
"I think the IPO was an important milestone, but we're just focused on building for our users," Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat told TechCrunch. Reddit's product roadmap includes faster loading times, more tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature to bring Reddit to a more global audience. "If you're in, let's say, France, you will be able to use Reddit in French, regardless of what most of the users of that subreddit might be."
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
The Browns are going with a throwback look this season.
Found Energy doesn’t have the typical startup origin story: It began with a space robot that was supposed to eat itself. Now, the company is developing that same technology with an eye toward powering aluminum smelters and long-haul shipping. Nearly a decade ago, Peter Godart, Found Energy’s co-founder and CEO, was a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Formlabs says its new printers can crank out a prototype in under two hours.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang and a new 60th Anniversary package is available on Mustang GT models.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) are the bedrock of everything we do online. APIs allow two things on the internet to talk with each other, including connected devices or phone apps. Cybersecurity startup Vorlon says it helps businesses protect their data from such incidents using its platform, and it raised $15.7 million to improve its technology.