Debate over banning cellphones in class

Last month, a hacker wreaked havoc during an esports tournament of the popular shooter game Apex Legends, hacking two well-known streamers mid-game to make it look like they were using cheats. Two days later, Apex Legends developer Respawn said on its official X account that it had "deployed the first of a layered series of updates to protect the Apex Legends player community." Then a week later, the company wrote that it had “added another update that is intended to further protect our players and ensure the competitive integrity of Apex Legends."