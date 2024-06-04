Debate Moderator Holds Lauren Boebert's Feet To The Fire Over 'Beetlejuice' Claim

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) squirmed in a GOP Colorado primary debate when the talk turned to her removal from a Denver theater last year for inappropriate behavior during a “Beetlejuice” performance.

“Do you want to talk about the theater thing?” asked Channel 9’s Kyle Clark, the moderator of Friday’s debate for Colorado’s 4th congressional district. Boebert has switched from the 3rd district after only winning a tiny majority in 2022.

“Uh, sure,” Boebert replied, who was booted from the venue for vaping and groping her date. She told Clark she’d “owned up” to the incident and “gone on that public apology tour” for which she was “grateful for the mercy and grace that has been shown.”

“But I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,” she added, before trying to change the topic and talk about her legislative record.

“We’re not gonna do that,” said Clark.

He later drilled down into the nature of Boebert’s apology.

“I just want to make sure. Did you apologize for the behavior that went on with you and your date? Or did you apologize for lying to voters about what you did that night and the disrespect that you showed to service workers that night? What specifically were you apologizing about?” he asked.

Boebert answered, “I don’t believe there was disrespect. There were things that were absolutely taken out of context.”

“There’s video of your interactions with service workers. I’m just asking, are you apologizing for the lying to voters or the business in the theater,” Clark responded, a nod to security tape footage of her ejection.

“So, I mean, I think it’s been very mischaracterized. I’m apologizing for you, Kyle Clark, getting footage and releasing that, and people seeing this in a very private moment,” Boebert said of the very public incident.

Watch the full exchange here:

