Commission admits ‘issues’ with Trump audio during debate

It seems Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was right when he complained about audio in the debate hall.

The Commission on Presidential Debates released a vague statement on Friday simply saying: “Regarding the first debate, there were issues regarding Donald Trump’s audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall.”

The commission didn’t elaborate any further, but the statement did not indicate that there were any issues with the television feed.

The day after Monday’s debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Trump said during a “Fox & Friends” interview that he had a “bum mic.”

“I had a problem with a microphone that didn’t work,” Trump said Tuesday. “My microphone was terrible. I wonder, was it set up that way on purpose? My microphone, in the room, they couldn’t hear me. It was going on and off, which isn’t exactly great. I wonder if it was set up that way. But it was terrible. When I tested it, it was beautiful. Like an hour before, I said, ‘What a great mic,’” he said.

Trump also said that his rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, didn’t have the same issues.

“It was on and off,” he said. “And it was much lower than hers. I don’t want to believe in conspiracy theories, of course, but it was much lower than hers. And it was crackling. And she didn’t have that problem.”

Throughout the debate, Trump could be heard loudly sniffling — and commentary on his breathing dominated the social media conversation about the event. But the sniffling sounds appear unrelated to the debate commission’s statement, which admitted only to “issues” related to sound in the debate hall itself.

“The mic was very bad, but maybe it was good enough to hear breathing,” Trump said Tuesday, insisting “there was no sniffles.”