Here’s what people are betting on for the big debate

Will Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton “crooked”? Will the Republican nominee invoke former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandals?

Will moderator Lester Holt ask Trump about his evolution on the “birther” conspiracy? Will the NBC News anchor ask Clinton about Trump’s “basket of deplorables”? Will he fact-check either candidate?

Will the first presidential debate of the 2016 election be the most-watched debate ever? And will there even be a second?

Those are just some of the things political observers are wondering ahead of the much-anticipated face-off between the presidential hopefuls at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., on Monday night. And for those feeling lucky, betting on the answers to those questions — and plenty of others — is underway.

According to PredictIt.org, a political and financial prediction market, 40 percent believe Trump will call Clinton “crooked,” while 60 percent do not.

The site’s users think there’s even less of a chance Holt will bring up the “birther” conspiracy (27 percent) or his campaign’s connections to the “alt-right” movement (14 percent). They also don’t think the “NBC Nightly News” host will ask Clinton to address her assertion that half of Trump’s supporters are in a “basket of deplorables” (28 percent), her response to the Benghazi attacks (31 percent) or her recent bout with pneumonia (26 percent).

More than two-thirds of PredictIt.org bettors (69 percent) believe the debate will be the most-watched ever in the United States — eclipsing the 1980 debate between Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, which drew 80.6 million viewers.

Some of the current offerings:

Will a Hofstra debate moderator ask about “alt-right”?

• Yes: 14%

• No: 86%

Will a Hofstra debate moderator ask about “basket of deplorables”?

• Yes: 28%

• No: 72%

Will a Hofstra debate moderator ask about Benghazi?

• Yes: 31%

• No: 69%

Will a Hofstra debate moderator ask about “birther”?

• Yes: 27%

• No 73%

Will a Hofstra debate moderator ask about “pneumonia”?

• Yes: 26%

• No: 74%

Will Trump say “Crooked Hillary” in the first debate?

• Yes: 40%

• No: 60%

Will the first 2016 presidential debate be the most watched debate ever?

• Yes: 69%

• No: 31%

Will Trump participate in all the official debates?

• Yes: 83%

• No: 17%

The debate bets being offered on U.K. and European betting sites are, predictably, a bit bizarre.

PaddyPower.com, for example, puts the odds of “a brawl to break out amongst spectators” at 20-1. That’s slightly better than the 33 -1 odds the sites gives for either candidate to “trip and fall on the stage.”

Think Trump will drop an “F-bomb”? You can bet on that too.

The site is also offering odds on which cliché will be uttered first. “Make America Great Again,” at 6-1, is the favorite, while “America’s already great” is a 40-1 long shot.

The website SportsBettingDime.com is placing odds on other peculiarities, including what the candidates will be wearing.

The color of Donald Trump’s tie:

• Red: 9-5

• Blue: 2-1

• Green: 5-1

• Yellow: 7/1

• Other (including striped): 20-1

Odds on the color of Hillary Clinton’s pantsuit:

• Blue: 3-1

• Black: 4-1

• White: 5-1

• Multicolored: 7-1

• Red: 16-1

• Other: 4-1

And on Sportsbook.ag, you can wager on how the candidates will greet each other:

What will the candidates do when they meet onstage for the first time?

• Shake hand and no embrace: 2-7

• Hug with no kiss: 4-1

• Hug and kiss on the cheek: 8-1

• No physical contact: 7-2