Deaths of husband, wife found dead in their Keyport home ruled murder-suicide

FREEHOLD – The death of a married couple found dead Tuesday morning in their Keyport home has been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Keyport police officers went to a home on Chingaror Avenue Tuesday morning to check on the welfare of the residents, finding Ekaterina Kalyapina, 37, and her husband Ilya Gagin, 39, dead, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement.

Gagin was the killer, Santiago said.

The couple's two small dogs were in the home unharmed. The Monmouth County SPCA took custody of the dogs.

Autopsy results showed the deaths were due to murder and suicide, although Santiago did not say what Gagin used to kill his wife.

Santiago is urging anyone with information to call Detective Michael Donovan III of the prosecutor's office at 732-431-7160 or Keyport Sergeant Joseph Rendina, at 732-264-0706.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Deaths of husband and wife in Keyport home ruled murder-suicide