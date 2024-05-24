Deaths deemed suspicious after bodies found in burned New England home

GREAT POND, Maine (AP) — The deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered in rubble after a house fire in Great Pond are considered suspicious, state police said Thursday.

The state medical examiner identified the bodies as Marie Robbins, 35, and Ryan Devisme, 38, of Aurora, a state police spokesperson said.

State police didn’t say why the deaths were considered suspicious. The state medical examiner’s office said further tests were needed to determine the cause of death.

The fire was discovered early on May 20 in Great Pond, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Old Town.

State Police said there was no threat to the public, and that the investigation is continuing.

