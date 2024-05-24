Deaths of 2 people killed in Hancock County fire considered suspicious

May 23—The deaths of two people in a fire in Hancock County earlier this week are considered suspicious, police said Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the two people killed as Marie Robbins, 35, of Great Pond, and Ryan Devisme, 38, of Aurora.

Robbins lived in the residence where the fire took place at 23 Old Dam Way in Great Pond, a small town in northern Hancock County, according to a statement from Maine State Police.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the fire and further testing is pending from the medical examiner's office.

Testing by the medical examiner's office can take time to complete, state police said, and future updates will come once more results are received.

Authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5 a.m. Monday and discovered two bodies that were transported to the medical examiner's office in Augusta.

The Aurora Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday night that Robbins was one of its "newest and most enthusiastic" members.

"We did the unthinkable when we responded early Monday morning to her residence in Great Pond and found it mostly gone when we arrived ... We mourn the loss of Marie, who was a wonderful member, and our hearts go out to her family and friends," the post said.

