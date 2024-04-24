Death of woman at Hugo assisted-living center investigated as homicide

A 75-year-old resident of Good Life Senior Living in Hugo died 19 days after she was pushed by another resident at the assisted-living center and officials are calling it a homicide, according to court documents.

Linda S. Steen was pushed out of a doorway March 11 and suffered a broken hip, according to an application for a search warrant filed by Detective Anthony Jaring of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Steen was put in hospice care and died on March 30.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner “watched video of the suspect pushing Steen, reviewed medical records and because of the short time between push and death, put cause of death on death certificate as ‘homicide,’” the application, which was filed on Tuesday, states.

No one as of Wednesday had been charged or arrested in connection with the case, which remains under investigation, said Laura Perkins, public information manager for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Steen grew up in Roseville, graduated from Kellogg High School in 1966 and got her bachelor’s degree at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, according to her obituary.

Steen was a longtime social worker at Ramsey County, where she “displayed unwavering dedication and compassion for others,” her obituary states. “She positively impacted the lives of many, embodying kindness, thoughtfulness, and a bubbly spirit that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Linda found solace in the serenity of the outdoors, enjoying time by the lake, dancing, and listening to music. Her presence brightened the lives of those around her, leaving lasting memories that will continue to be treasured.”

A memorial service for Steen was held April 18 at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake.

Related Articles