Death warrants “additional investigation” says CSPD

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was sent to help medical personnel with an unresponsive person on the 1600 block of Lorraine Avenue in Colorado Springs on Friday night, Mar. 29 at 11:31 p.m.

The man was determined dead “under circumstances that warranted additional investigation” according to CSPD. The CSPD Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

CSPD said that everyone who is believed to be involved is currently in contact with police and that any further updates will be provided by CSPD only.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.