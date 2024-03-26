With death toll unknown and bridge collapsed, Biden pledges federal support for Baltimore

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden pledged his administration's full support as Baltimore's rescue efforts continue following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and said he intends for the federal government to cover the entirety of the rebuilding effort tab.

“It's my intention that federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge. And I expect the Congress to support my effort,” Biden said Tuesday afternoon in remarks from the White House Roosevelt Room.

He added: "It's going to take some time. The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."

Biden said he spoke to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other local and state officials after the collapse, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. ET Tuesday when a container ship leaving the Port of Baltimore struck one of the bridge's piers.

“I told them we're going to send all the federal resources they need as we respond to this emergency − I mean all the federal resources. And we're going to rebuild that port together.”

Biden said eight people remain unaccounted for but indicated the figure could change. Two people were rescued.

"Everything so far indicates that his was a terrible accident,” Biden said, adding there’s no reason to believe it was an intentional act.

Officials said the crew warned of a power issue and sent out a "mayday" before the collision. Footage of the incident shows the cargo ship smash into one of the columns before the bridge snapped, hit the water and partially fell on the ship, where a burst of flames and smoke could be seen rising into the night sky.

“Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident and all the families, especially those waiting for the news of their loved one right now,” Biden said. “I know every minute in that circumstance feels like a lifetime. It's just terrible.”

Biden thanked the first responders and said he plans to visit the site of the bridge collapse as soon as he can.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading efforts to clear the channel before it reopens for vessels. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also arrived on the scene Tuesday.

Biden said the ongoing rescue operation remains the top priority but relayed that he told Moore he’s directed the White House to “move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible.”

More than 30,000 vehicles cross each day on the Key Bridge, making it a major corridor for commuters in the Northeast. Biden said 50,000 jobs depend on the port.

“We're with you. We're going to stay with you as long as it takes,” Biden said. "Like the governor said, you're Maryland tough, you're Baltimore strong, and we're going to get through this together. And I promise, we're not leaving."

